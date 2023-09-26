Sajjal Aly channels her inner glam in black bodycon dress

Sajal Aly is one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry.

She has done many hit projects in the industry including Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017).

In the pictures, she showcased her inner glam and style.

Advertisement

Sajal Aly is one of the versatile actresses in the entertainment industry, she has done many hit projects in the industry including Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017), Alif (2019), Yeh Dil Mera (2019-20), and Sinf-e-Aahan (2021).

Sajjal is also quite active on social media and always shares pictures and videos on her official Instagram account. Recently she shared the pictures in the Black bodycon dress.

In the pictures, she showcased her inner glam and style. Her choice of a black bodycon dress showcases her hot figure and glamour. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with smoky eyes and a bold lip, showcasing her flair for experimenting with different looks.

Sajjal’s looks are winning the hearts of fans and garnered thousands of likes and comments within hours of being shared.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read Sajjal Aly looks ravishing in black crop top pictures Sajjal Aly is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry....