Sajjal Aly channels her inner glam in black bodycon dress

Sajal Aly is one of the versatile actresses in the entertainment industry, she has done many hit projects in the industry including Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017), Alif (2019), Yeh Dil Mera (2019-20), and Sinf-e-Aahan (2021).

Sajjal is also quite active on social media and always shares pictures and videos on her official Instagram account. Recently she shared the pictures in the Black bodycon dress.

In the pictures, she showcased her inner glam and style. Her choice of a black bodycon dress showcases her hot figure and glamour. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with smoky eyes and a bold lip, showcasing her flair for experimenting with different looks.

Sajjal’s looks are winning the hearts of fans and garnered thousands of likes and comments within hours of being shared.

