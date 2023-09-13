Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel Film Delay Explained

Prabhas’ film “Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire” has been postponed.

The new release date hasn’t been officially announced.

The postponement was driven by the need for additional post-production work.

Prabhas‘ film “Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire,” originally scheduled for release on September 28, will not be hitting screens as planned. The filmmakers have issued an official statement, acknowledging the postponement and expressing their apologies for the delay. They assured fans that the new release date would be announced soon and shared insights into the ongoing final touches for “Salaar.” In their statement on Twitter, they said, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

Although the new release date has not been officially disclosed, there is speculation that “Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire” may aim for a release coinciding with major festivals like Diwali or Sankranti. Sources suggest November as a potential release month, with December and January as backup options. However, an official confirmation is pending.

The decision to postpone the release was driven by the need for additional post-production work. Reportedly, the director was dissatisfied with the quality of CG work and chose to delay the release to ensure a superior final product. Consequently, Ram Pothineni’s “Skanda” has taken over the September 28 release slot.

In “Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire,” Prabhas assumes the role of the titular character, joined by a star-studded cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, featuring music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda.

