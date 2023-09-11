Salma Hayek Shows Solidarity With Morocco’s Earthquake Victims

Salma Hayek has conveyed her deepest sympathies to the victims of the devastating earthquake that has struck Morocco.

The renowned Hollywood actress utilized her Instagram story to extend her prayers to those affected. Salma Hayek expressed, “The news of the earthquake’s devastating impact in Morocco breaks my heart,” as stated by the Frida actress.

At 57 years old, she shared her condolences for those impacted by the earthquake. “I extend my thoughts to the resilient people of Morocco during this challenging period.” The American actress encouraged her followers to contribute to assist families in need.

Numerous prominent individuals worldwide, including politicians, star footballers, and entertainment industry figures, have also offered their prayers and support to the victims of Morocco’s earthquake.

According to reports, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Marrakesh, Morocco on Friday, resulting in over 2,122 casualties, as multiple videos circulated on social media depicted collapsing buildings and debris.

