Salman Khan’s Sweet Message For Pulkit Samrat Ahead Of ‘Fukrey 3’

Salman Khan sent a heartfelt message to Pulkit Samrat.

“Fukrey 3,” releasing on September 28th, is highly anticipated by fans.

The film features a talented cast, including Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi.

“Fukrey 3,” scheduled for release on September 28th, is one of the year’s most highly anticipated films, eagerly awaited by fans who are looking forward to another dose of laughter from the beloved franchise. Recently, Salman Khan, known as the ‘Bhai of Bollywood,’ penned a heartfelt message to actor Pulkit Samrat, extending his best wishes for the upcoming venture. Pulkit has now responded to Salman Khan’s message.

Upon receiving well-wishes from Salman Khan himself, Pulkit appears to be overjoyed and deeply appreciative. Taking to his Instagram stories, Pulkit expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you Bhai for your kind words… Mere bachpan ka version aaj naach raha hai!! (My younger version is dancing today). We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and your support just gave us the much-needed blood rush!! Can’t wait for you to watch it! #BhaiKeBlessings” and tagged Salman Khan in his story.

Earlier, Salman Khan had shared a Fukrey 3 poster featuring Pulkit on his Instagram stories, showering the actor with good luck and praises. He wrote, “Best of luck for your release on 28th September. @pulkitsamrat, sure this one wld do better than the earlier one n hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication. Wish u all the success that is long overdue.”

“Fukrey 3” is the latest installment in the Fukrey franchise and boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Pulkit. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is set to release on September 28th.

