Saman Ansari reveals her struggle after divorce

In the entertainment industry, there are some actors who never compromise on the quality of their work. They choose unique stories and their characters make a lasting impact on the audience, which is the best achievement an actor can hope for. One such actress is Saman Ansari, who has consistently impressed her fans with her choice of roles.

Recently, Saman Ansari gave an interview in which she opened up about the challenges she faced after her divorce. Despite being a beautiful, strong, and talented woman, Saman had to confront the harsh realities of our society. Divorce in Pakistan is not an easy process, and people often make it even more difficult by asking intrusive and irrelevant questions.

Saman shared her personal experience of going through a divorce. Her marriage had been arranged, and she was in the USA when it happened. After the separation, she decided to move to Dubai and pursue a career as a freelance makeup artist. She didn’t want to return to Pakistan and burden her parents with societal scrutiny and awkward questions that often follow a failed relationship.

She also offered some words of advice to those who have gone through divorce. Saman acknowledged that the experience was incredibly challenging, filled with pain and numerous questions. However, she emphasized the importance of allowing yourself to fully experience these emotions in order to move on and rebuild your life.

Saman also touched on the idea that sometimes a person can become a habit when you’re in a relationship. However, it’s crucial to recognize what is truly best for you and be willing to break that habit in order to prioritize your own well-being and happiness.

