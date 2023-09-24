Sami Khan spill the beans on how he still look so young!

Why is Hania Aamir’s lifestyle the center of attention nowadays?
Sami Khan, a gifted actor in the world of Pakistani television and film, achieved immense fame and success with his debut in the film “Salakhain.” Known for his unwavering dedication and hard work, Sami Khan has left an indelible mark on the industry.
He has garnered recognition through outstanding projects such as “Bashar Momin,” “Dhaani,” “Ishq Zahe Naseeb,” “Aesi Hai Tanhai,” “Taqdeer,” and “Khudgharz.”
However, he graces the screen in Geo TV’s drama “Mujhe Qabool Nahi,” alongside Madiha Imam. Sami Khan’s versatility extends to his film roles in “Wrong No.2,” “Kaaf Kangna,” and “Lafangay.” Happily married, he is a loving father to two adorable children.
Recently, the actor made an appearance in an interview where he delved into the topic of his age-defying appearance, discussing the secrets behind his youthful looks.
He said, “well, my mother always tells me that my father’s family side is blessed to have quite young looking fit people, they age slowly, they look youthful, they are blessed from Allah, they remain fit. Also, I have heard that actors’ screen age matters”.
Sami Khan also gave the tip to stay young and fit. He said, “the tip to stay young is to sleep early. Our generation’s basic problem is that they sleep late, just stop sleeping late at night”
