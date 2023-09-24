Sami Khan spill the beans on how he still look so young!

Sami Khan, a gifted actor in the world of Pakistani television and film, achieved immense fame and success with his debut in the film “Salakhain.” Known for his unwavering dedication and hard work, Sami Khan has left an indelible mark on the industry.

He has garnered recognition through outstanding projects such as “Bashar Momin,” “Dhaani,” “Ishq Zahe Naseeb,” “Aesi Hai Tanhai,” “Taqdeer,” and “Khudgharz.”

However, he graces the screen in Geo TV’s drama “Mujhe Qabool Nahi,” alongside Madiha Imam. Sami Khan’s versatility extends to his film roles in “Wrong No.2,” “Kaaf Kangna,” and “Lafangay.” Happily married, he is a loving father to two adorable children.