Sanya Malhotra recalls ‘gatecrashing’ an event to see Shah Rukh Khan

Sanya Malhotra is savouring the tremendous success of the film “Jawan.”

Sanya shared a captivating story about attending an event to see Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanya also highlighted the parallels between the release of “Jawan” and “Dangal.”

Advertisement

Sanya Malhotra is currently relishing the immense success of “Jawan,” directed by Atlee Kumar and featuring an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya herself, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Amid the film’s remarkable acclaim and commercial triumph, Sanya shared an intriguing anecdote related to Shah Rukh Khan.

During an interview, Sanya recounted a moment when her roommate, who worked for a magazine, informed her about Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance at a Mumbai hotel event. Excited, they spontaneously hopped into an auto-rickshaw and headed to the event. They essentially became gatecrashers, settling in the audience. Sanya’s friend asked Shah Rukh Khan a question, to which he responded with a “Good question!” The encounter left them exhilarated. As Shah Rukh Khan left the room, they exchanged glances, remarking on how wonderful he smelled. Sanya noted, “He still does, by the way.” When her friends discovered her involvement in “Jawan,” they were overjoyed, leading to the creation of another WhatsApp group.

Sanya Malhotra referred to the WhatsApp group she established with fellow “Jawan” actresses, including Aaliyah Qureishi, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Lehar Khan. In the same interview, she drew parallels between the release of “Jawan” and her debut film, “Dangal.” Sanya explained that when “Dangal” premiered, she was relatively new to the industry and overwhelmed. However, with nearly seven years in the industry, she now appreciates and savors the experience of being part of a colossal film like “Jawan.”

Previously, she had shared a throwback video on Instagram from the set of “Dangal,” where she emulated Shah Rukh Khan’s pose, expressing that she had “manifested” the opportunity to work with him.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, “Jawan” was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. The film achieved the largest opening for any Bollywood film in history.

Also Read PHOTO: Sanya Malhotra flaunts her summer staples and we think it is an all time hit for all This time, Sanya raised the bar while promoting her upcoming movie. She...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.