Sarah-Falak’s Fans Tired of Seeing Their Constant Photos

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the industry’s most well-known and eccentric celebrity couples.

They have been in the spotlight since they announced their engagement and subsequently married.

The couple enjoys being in the spotlight, and they now have a beautiful daughter named Alyana Falak.

Falak is a well-known musician that performs all over the world. As a result, we see him bring his family along, and the couple shares a lot of what they do with their fans. They have recently travelled to Europe and Dubai.

Here are some of the moments the pair has shared with their fans in recent months.

See the photos below:

Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan returned from their trip yesterday, and Falak shared photos of their bags with us:

Netizens think Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exceedingly odd, and they dislike the couple’s constant show off.

Though fans adore the couple in general, displaying off their affluence while people in the country are starving has enraged some.

