Saud Qasmi Continues to Receive Bollywood Offers

Saud Qasmi is a well-known Pakistani actor and producer, is famous for his excellent acting in hit movies and TV shows like Love 95, Mis Istanbul, and Majajan. He’s also a successful producer of popular TV series like “Yeh Zindagi Hai” and “Khuda Aur Mohabbat.”

Recently, he, alongside Javeria Saud, won hearts in the beloved drama “Baby Baji,” where his role as Jamal earned him much praise.

Saud is also known for his strong religious devotion and often shares his passion for reciting Naats.

Saud Qasmi shared that he’s still being offered roles in Bollywood movies.

When asked about his interest in acting in films, he said, “Yes, I have the plans to do films, I can do films like all other actors are doing, maximum, my film will not get hit. Also, there is a surprising fact that I have gotten two to three film offers from Bollywood, I was sitting with Aly Khan on our film set, we did a film together which will be out soon, the name of the film is “Hum Sab”, we both had the same offer and it is by a big director, I got multiple offers from India but I didn’t get any offers from Pakistan”.

