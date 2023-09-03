Saud Qasmi Teases Fans With ‘Baby Baji 2’ Sequel Possibility

It’s a well-known fact that Saud Qasmi, a renowned Pakistani film and television actor, has been an integral part of the local entertainment industry for many years.

He recently featured in the much-loved series “Baby Baji,” co-starring alongside his wife, Javeria Saud. In a recent podcast interview with host Nadir Ali, Saud delved into the incredible success of this hit series, along with his familial connections to Indian star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and cricketer Usman Tariq.

During the conversation, the “Yeh Zindagi Hai” actor discussed the factors contributing to the undeniable success of his latest TV serial. The family drama boasts a talented ensemble cast, including celebrated figures like Samina Ahmad, Munawar Saeed, Junaid Jamahed Niazi, Sunita Marshall, Hassan Ahmed, Fazal Hussain, Syeda Tuba Anwar, and Aina Asif.

When questioned about the key to the show’s success, Saud emphasized the importance of having the right intentions (“niyatein”) behind the production, coupled with a generous dose of blessings. He remarked, “Many people are involved in this work, and success is ultimately determined by God’s will.”

Saud Qasmi also acknowledged the contribution of the writer, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, and recognized that airing the series on major channels with their established audience played a significant role. However, the most eagerly anticipated revelation came when he hinted at the potential for a second season. Referring to the final episode, he mentioned, “There were loose ends in the conclusion; perhaps we might explore them in a second season.”

In addition to discussing the success of his hit series, Saud Qasmi shared an unexpected familial connection with Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Usman Khwaja. It turns out that the Indian actor is related to Saud through his aunt’s side. Saud revealed, “My brother from my aunt’s side, Mansoor – who is from India – is married to his [Nawazuddin’s] sister.”

Saud also mentioned that he had known the Australian cricketer Usman Tariq since Usman was a child. Recollecting their days in Islamabad, Qasmi reminisced, “He used to play tennis with us – he is the child of my sister-in-law’s sister.”

