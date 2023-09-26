Advertisement
Scott Disick Shares Son Reign's Stylish Hair Transformation

Scott Disick Shares Son Reign’s Stylish Hair Transformation

Scott Disick Shares Son Reign’s Stylish Hair Transformation
  • Scott Disick shares a photo of his son Reign with a shaved head.
  • Reign’s hair was previously longer and shaggy blonde.
  • His new short hair appears to be darker, leaning towards a brunette shade.
Scott Disick, who is 40 years old and the former partner of Kourtney Kardashian, shared a recent photo of their youngest child, Reign, on his Instagram.

The picture displayed Reign, Scott Disick‘s eight-year-old son, enjoying a cold drink while seated on a cushioned stool at a tall table in what seemed to be a restaurant.

Reign sported a coordinated plaid sweatshirt and pants for the outing, complemented by white Crocs and a fresh, recently shaved head. This marked a departure from his previous longer, shaggy blonde hairdo.

In the photo, his short hair appeared darker, leaning towards a brunette shade, and he was seen in a side-profile pose.

“California dreamin,” Scott wrote in the caption.

Fans were excited and enthusiastic about Reign’s fresh appearance.

“I like his hair shaved,” one fan wrote, while a fan said: “I like his hair shaved.”

Many people pointed out that Reign now looks a lot like his dad.

Take a Look:

