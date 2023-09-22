See Photos: Iqra Kanwal HD pictures from her Nikkah Ceremony

She is also quite active on Instagram and recently she got nikkah fied.

Iqra Kanwal is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.” She is also quite active on Instagram and recently she got nikkah fied to her Faince and people share the insights of her Nikkah event which highlights the special moments and happiness on her face. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Iqra Kanwal is now officially married and her fans and well-wishers giving blessing to her. The video captures the essence of the happiness where each family member and friend gathered to be part of this traditional ceremony.

In the pictures, the bride can be seen in a beautiful off-white bridal dress that looks stunning in her lehenga and her groom looks ravishing in the pictures. The couple looks stunning in each picture. It also shows Iqra with her husband on the stage and her sister is also there to cherish them

Iqra Kanwal’s Nikkah ceremony was also attended by several well-known YouTubers, making it an event to remember. The video captures candid moments of laughter and camaraderie among them.

