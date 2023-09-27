Sehar Khan reveals her awkward meeting with Imran Ashraf

Sehar Khan is currently dominating the industry with her acting skills.

Sehar Khan is currently dominating the industry with her acting skills. Not long after she entered the field, others began to take notice of her skill. She rose to the top of stardom because of the Fairy Tale project she worked on alongside Hamza Sohail. She is now regarded as one of the new generation of megastars as a result of Fairy Tale’s popularity. Sehar Khan spoke about her first encounter with Imran Ashraf while being a guest on Mazaaq Raat.

Sehar revealed that her first encounter with Imran Ashraf occurred when she was at work, and it was a very awkward encounter. She said that she never keeps her team waiting by asking everyone she is speaking to to wait until her shot is ready. She was so awestruck when she first met Imran Ashraf. However, Sehar had to take the injection, and Imran continued to chat to her as is his way. Finally, she told him to end the conversation since she had to leave for the shot.

Sehar was quite concerned the entire time because she was worrying that Imran could have thought she was being impolite. She wanted to apologize to him and let him know that she would never make the entire team wait while she was speaking or working. She got along great with Imran, who subsequently grabbed her number and asked her to his concert.

On the professional front, Sehar khan has been a part of many hit drama series, including Sanwari, Haqeeqat, Rang Mahal, Zakham, farq, and Fairy Tale.

