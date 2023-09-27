Sehar Khan made an appearance as a guest on the show, where she discussed her career, personal life, and future endeavors.

Host Imran Ashraf asked her few questions including her marriage plans to which she revealed her future of getting married, she said “I haven’t thought about it yet.”

“I have lot of other things to do now and therefore, I am not thinking about it,” Sehar continued.

She, however, said she liked the boys with tall height.

“I want my dream boy who loves his family,” she said. “If a boy loves his mother or sister, then he will definitely give respect to his life partner as well,” she added.

She mentioned that both the young man and woman should engage their families after feeling assured about each other as the perfect couple.