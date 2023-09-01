Advertisement
Edition: English

Selena Gomez has “standards” for anyone she dates

Articles
Selena Gomez has “standards” for anyone she dates

  • Selena Gomez has “standards” for anyone she dates.
  • She had been in relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the past.
  • The singer admits that she has certain standards and expectations of her partners.
The 31-year-old singer, who has been in relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the past, wants to make it clear that she’s not demanding or “high maintenance” as many people might think.

The brunette beauty told SiriusXM Hits 1: “I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn’t [the same thing].”

On her new song, ‘Single Soon’, Selena says she’s “a little bit high maintenance, but I’m worth a try”.

The singer admits that she has certain standards and expectations of her partners.

She shared: “The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me’. So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

Selena wants her next boyfriend to be “cool”.

She added: “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

In the past year, Selena openly shared that she’s willing to take a chance on love, even if it means facing potential heartbreak. The successful artist remains resolute in her quest for love, despite her past challenges.

Selena told the ‘On Purpose’ podcast: “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself – an armour if you will – and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

