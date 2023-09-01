Selena Gomez has “standards” for anyone she dates.

The 31-year-old singer, who has been in relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the past, wants to make it clear that she’s not demanding or “high maintenance” as many people might think.

The brunette beauty told SiriusXM Hits 1: “I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance. It really isn’t [the same thing].”

On her new song, ‘Single Soon’, Selena says she’s “a little bit high maintenance, but I’m worth a try”.

The singer admits that she has certain standards and expectations of her partners.

She shared: “The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me’. So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

Selena wants her next boyfriend to be “cool”.

She added: “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”