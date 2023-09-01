Selena Gomez on Boys and Girls’ Standards vs. High Maintenance

Selena Gomez opened up about her relationship status and her standards for a potential partner during a recent appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA. The 31-year-old singer and actress expressed her frustration with how some boys confuse standards with high maintenance.

In her newly-released track, “Single Soon,” Gomez included the lyrics, “a little high maintenance, but I am worth a try.” She explained that these lyrics reflect her unapologetic attitude towards what she expects from a partner. She stated, “I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me,” emphasizing that she knows her worth.

When asked about her checklist for a future partner, Gomez kept it simple. She mentioned that the person should be cool, not in the sense of being popular, but by being kind and making her laugh. Additionally, they should be good to her family and those around them.

Gomez confirmed that she is currently single and enjoying this phase of her life. She expressed her desire to be happy with herself before welcoming someone into her life, aiming to avoid the insecurities she once faced.

Selena Gomez’s candid interview sheds light on the importance of setting healthy standards in relationships and valuing oneself before seeking a partner.

