Selena Gomez Reunites with Taylor Swift Post MTV VMAs 2023

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, the dynamic duo, enjoyed a more relaxed rendezvous after the buzzing MTV VMAs 2023. On Saturday, September 16, the 31-year-old “Only Murders in the Building” actress shared a heartwarming selfie with the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” hitmaker on her Instagram.

In the snapshot, both stars exuded joy in what seemed to be an evening setting. Gomez sported a makeup-free look with loosely tied hair, while Swift rocked a messy updo and a sunny yellow summer dress. The caption, borrowed from Saweetie and Doja Cat’s song “Best Friend,” playfully read, “Thas my best frien — she a real bad.”

Their meetup followed their attendance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they expressed enthusiastic support for each other despite sitting separately. Swift, who won nine out of 11 nominations, cheered for Gomez during her acceptance speech, and Gomez reciprocated the applause during Swift’s Video of the Year win.

Gomez also playfully teased herself on Instagram, joking about her appearance in a photo of her and Swift hugging at the awards show.

The bond between Gomez and Swift continues to thrive, with their friendship shining brightly both on and off the red carpet.

