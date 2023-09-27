During a recent chat on 104.3 MYFM, Selena Gomez delved into her close friendship with Taylor Swift and recounted the story of how they initially crossed paths.

The interviewer noted the exceptional nature of their bond, finding it genuinely uplifting to witness the two of them together, before inquiring about their first meeting.

Gomez replied, “Thank you; yeah, we’re going on like 14 years of friendship.” The Rare singer then revealed how they met; she said, “We both dated the Jonas brothers. I was like 15, and she was like 18 at the time.” The interviewer then wondered if they dated the same brother. To which she replied, “No, I was with the younger one; she was with the older one, but it was the best thing that ever happened; honestly, it was so fun.”

between the two of us? Is it funny to do an interview with someone like me who doesn’t know this fact?” Gomez then replied, “No, it’s actually refreshing. It feels great when people don’t know anything because most of the time they know too much.”