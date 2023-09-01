Shagufta Ejaz shares her Botox journey

In her latest vlog, she candidly shared her experience of getting Botox.

To address fine lines on her forehead, she decided to undergo botox treatment.

She chose to be honest with her fans and share her journey with them.

Advertisement

Shagufta Ejaz is a veteran actress who has been winning the hearts of audiences for a long time. She embarked on her acting journey with PTV and has consistently delivered outstanding performances ever since. What sets her apart is her ability to stay connected with her fans in the digital age, using platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Through vlogs and updates, she offers glimpses into her life and family. In her latest vlog, she candidly shared her experience of getting Botox.

Shagufta Ejaz is known for her dedication to making her characters appear genuine and relatable to the audience. To address fine lines on her forehead, she decided to undergo botox treatment. However, she emphasized that she didn’t want a completely immobile and frozen expression, as it could hinder her acting and appear unnatural. Instead, she opted for a more subtle approach, freezing only about 40% of the movement to reduce the appearance of forehead lines.

During her vlog, she also mentioned that there might be some bruising associated with the procedure and revealed that this was the fourth time in her life that she had undergone it. She clarified that she doesn’t regularly get botox, as her primary focus is always on portraying authentic characters.

Shagufta shared her experience openly, acknowledging that many people undergo such procedures but often keep it private. However, she chose to be honest with her fans and share her journey with them.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.