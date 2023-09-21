Shagufta Ijaz Opens Up About Her Health Issues

Shagufta Ijaz has recently gained recognition for her role in “Mere Damad.”

She openly discussed her health situation with her fans.

Fans have responded with supportive prayers and well-wishes.

Shagufta Ijaz, a highly skilled Pakistani television actress renowned for her roles in popular serials like Kashkol and Aanch, recently garnered significant acclaim for her performance in the successful soap serial “Mere Damad.” Her acting prowess has earned her a devoted fan base, and she also captivates audiences with her engaging vlogs. She cherishes her beautiful family, particularly her four lovely daughters, and regularly shares insights into her daily life with her fans.

Recently, Shagufta Ijaz candidly discussed her health situation, stating, “I am headed to Agha Khan Hospital for an MRI because my daughter, Anya, encouraged me to undergo a Pap smear test. She told me, ‘Mama, your Pap smear test is due, and at 52, you should have had this test 4 to 5 times already.’ Subsequently, I had an ultrasound that revealed fibroids, although Dr. Zeb reassured me, saying, ‘There’s nothing to worry about.’ Nonetheless, I am proceeding with the MRI to ascertain the extent of fibroid enlargement.”

Fans have responded with an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for the resilient actress. Many admirers have commended Shagufta Ijaz’s courage and fortitude in facing this health challenge. Read some of the comments below:

