Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Sizzling Dance on ‘Chaleya’ Sets Fans Abuzz

SRK & Deepika danced to the song “Chaleya” at the success press conference of Jawan.

Deepika Padukone said she didn’t ask for any payment for her role in Jawan.

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s second movie release of the year.

During the Mumbai success press conference for the movie “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan not only showcased his dance moves alongside Deepika Padukone to the tune of “Chaleya” but also shared the intriguing story behind his decision to cast her in a role reminiscent of Aishwarya Rai’s.

Amidst its phenomenal box office performance, ‘Jawan’ keeps shattering records. In a celebratory success press conference held in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s cast graced the occasion. What caught everyone’s attention was the delightful dance performance by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to the popular song ‘Chaleya’ from the movie.

A fan uploaded the video from the event on X, and it has since gone viral. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan also shared the intriguing story of how he came up with the idea of casting Deepika as Aishwarya in ‘Jawan’.

During the success press conference for 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone delighted everyone by dancing to the popular track 'Chaleya.'

At the event, Deepika Padukone turned heads in a captivating black-and-white sari. Simultaneously, music composer Anirudh Ravichander was spotted performing alongside rapper Raja Kumari. Unfortunately, Nayanthara, the film’s primary female lead, couldn’t make it to the Mumbai event as she was in Chennai celebrating her mother’s birthday.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that while watching Deepika Padukone in the song “Besharam Rang” from his recent release “Pathaan,” he was inspired to consider her for the role of Aishwarya in the movie “Jawan.”

“It’s funny, but when I watched her in Besharam Rang, I asked Pooja (Dadlani, his manager), ‘Ye maa ke role mein kaisi lagegi?’”

In a prior interview with The Week, Deepika candidly discussed her rapport with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that she didn’t request any payment for her role in “Jawan.”

She said, “We are each other’s lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other… I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.”

Deepika Padukone’s fifth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’ follows their initial pairing in ‘Om Shanti Om.’ Their successful partnership has also seen them together in ‘Chennai Express,’ ‘Happy New Year,’ and ‘Pathaan.’

Jawan, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt in the cast, is backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Anticipated to cross the ₹700 crore milestone in Friday’s box office earnings, this Atlee-directed film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s second movie release of the year, following ‘Pathaan’.

