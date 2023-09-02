Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s Roles Revealed in Sujoy Ghosh’s Thriller

Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”.

She will also star in a spy thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Shah Rukh Khan will have an expanded role in the spy thriller.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is gearing up for her first acting venture in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie titled “The Archies.” Despite being her debut in acting, reports suggest that she will share the big screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Notably, Sujoy Ghosh, renowned for successful films like “Kahaani 2” and “Badla,” had earlier revealed his plans to direct a project featuring both Suhana and SRK.

According to information from IndiaToday, Shah Rukh Khan’s part in Sujoy Ghosh’s movie won’t be a mere cameo appearance. Instead, it will be an expanded role, much like his role in “Dear Zindagi” alongside Alia Bhatt.

According to the source, “SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie.”

Meanwhile, if reports are accurate, Ghosh’s movie is rumored to be a spy thriller, as indicated by a statement. “Sujoy’s film will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!”

Furthermore, it is understood that the movie is already in the pre-production phase.

Before, Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated as producers for the movie “Badla,” which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Furthermore, King Khan’s daughter is preparing for her debut in acting with Zoya Akhtar’s Hindi adaptation of The Archies. In this upcoming movie, the 23-year-old actress shares the screen with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Mark your calendars, as this much-awaited film is scheduled to debut on Netflix on December 7. The teaser, which was revealed earlier this year, received a favorable reception from excited viewers, building up excitement for its release.

