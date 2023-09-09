Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s ‘Jawan’ Connection to ‘Om Shanti Om’

Jawan & Om Shanti Om features Shah Rukh Khan avenging the death of Deepika Padukone.

Both films are set in different eras, with Om Shanti Om being set in the 1970s and Jawan being set in the 1980s.

Both films feature a love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

Viewers of ‘Jawan’ are still raving about Deepika Padukone’s captivating portrayal of Aishwarya in the movie. They are also enamored by the remarkable chemistry between Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan, a connection that traces its roots back to their initial collaboration in ‘Om Shanti Om’ (2007). Interestingly, fans have now spotted a compelling link between these two films.

On Saturday, the Netflix India Twitter account, now known as X, shared an image from Farah Khan’s 2007 hit reincarnation drama “Om Shanti Om,” featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

The accompanying caption stated, “Fans of the “SRK avenging Deepika” cinematic universe (teary eyed emoji).”

The reference hints at their recent collaboration in Atlee’s action-packed thriller, “Jawan,” where Deepika portrays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen spouse. This gripping narrative unfolds in the 1980s, with Shah Rukh Khan assuming the character of Vikram Rathore, an Indian Army soldier. Vikram’s confrontation with the notorious arms dealer Kaali (portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi) results in what appears to be Vikram’s demise, and Kaali subsequently frames Aishwarya for a murder, leading to her execution by hanging. Just before her execution, Aishwarya gives birth to Azad (played by Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role) while in prison.

Azad grows up with a burning desire for vengeance against his mother’s unjust fate and eventually seeks to bring Kaali to justice, aided by his gang, which includes his estranged father, Vikram Rathore.

The storyline bears a fascinating resemblance to ‘Om Shanti Om,’ wherein Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Om, witnesses Arjun Rampal’s character, Mukesh Mehra, murdering Deepika Padukone’s character, Shantipriya, during the 1970s. In a subsequent birth as Om Kapoor in the 2000s, Shah Rukh embarks on a quest for vengeance, ultimately leading to a somewhat poetic justice by taking action against Mukesh.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jawan’ features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

The film is proudly produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is currently screening in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages across theaters and has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and surpassed ₹200 crore worldwide in terms of box office earnings. ‘Jawan’ will be available for streaming on Netflix India at a later date.

