Shah Rukh Khan Recites ‘Picture Abhi Baki Hai’ dialogue as Requested by Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi asked Shah Rukh Khan to recite his favorite dialogue from “Om Shanti Om”.

Shah Rukh Khan recited the iconic line “Picture abhi baki hai”.

The dialogue is delivered twice in “Om Shanti Om”.

During the successful Mumbai press conference for “Jawan,” Vijay Sethupathi made a special request to Shah Rukh Khan, asking him to recite the iconic dialogue from his 2007 film, “Om Shanti Om.”

Shah Rukh Khan‘s reprisal of his protective role for Deepika Padukone in “Jawan,” a remarkable 16 years after “Om Shanti Om,” had fans speculating about a potential shared cinematic universe bridging their characters from both movies.

Interestingly, it’s worth noting that Vijay Sethupathi, too, is a fan of the 2007 film, adding to the intriguing connections between these Bollywood stars and their films.

During Friday’s success press conference for the movie “Jawan” in Mumbai, Vijay Sethupathi made a special request to his co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay asked Shah Rukh to recite his favorite dialogue from Farah Khan’s 2007 blockbuster, “Om Shanti Om.” Shah Rukh graciously complied and recited the iconic line, “Picture abhi baki hai,” much to the delight of the audience.

In the movie “Om Shanti Om,” the dialogue is delivered twice. Initially, Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Om Prakash Makhija, who works as a junior artist, playfully utters the line while pretending to have won the Best Actor award. During this scene, he cleverly uses a low-quality liquor bottle as a stand-in for the prestigious ‘Baatli Award’ and delivers his mock acceptance speech in front of a superstar’s mansion set in the 1970s.

The dialogue resurfaces when Om Kapoor, a character portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, triumphs as the Best Actor in the 2000s. During his acceptance speech, a sense of déjà vu washes over him, prompting him to utter the famous line, “The story isn’t over yet,” while standing on the award show stage.

Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans by reenacting a beloved scene from “Om Shanti Om,” in which he converses with a billboard featuring Deepika Padukone’s character, Shantipriya, a renowned Bollywood actress. However, he added a unique “Jawan” twist to it, sparking excitement among fans who have speculated about a shared cinematic universe between “Jawan” and “Om Shanti Om.”

Deepika Padukone marked her Bollywood entry alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Om Shanti Om.” Since that momentous debut, the dynamic duo has continued to deliver box office hits, including Rohit Shetty’s “Chennai Express” (2013), Farah Khan’s “Happy New Year” (2014), Sidharth Anand’s upcoming “Pathaan” (2023), and now, “Jawan,” where Deepika makes a special appearance.

Today, ‘Jawan’ is on the verge of surpassing the impressive milestone of 700 crore rupees in global box office earnings, with an astounding 400 crore rupees earned.

