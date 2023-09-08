Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Mahesh Babu’s Praise

Bollywood’s beloved superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is riding high on success once again, following his triumphant comeback with “Pathaan.” His latest venture, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, has set the box office on fire. On its first day of release, the Hindi version of the film raked in a whopping Rs 64 crores, surpassing “Pathaan’s” day one collection, which stood at over Rs 55 crores.

Celebrities from all quarters have taken to social media to shower praise on “Jawan,” and one such commendation came from Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. He hailed the film as a blockbuster, celebrating Atlee’s directorial prowess and Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched charisma and screen presence. Mahesh Babu predicted that “Jawan” would break records and become legendary.

Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend. https://t.co/won5gxilR7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

In response, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude, thanking Mahesh Babu for the encouraging words. He conveyed his love and appreciation, vowing to work even harder to continue entertaining his audience.

“Jawan” marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, while also introducing South Indian superstar Nayanthara to Bollywood. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, along with Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and more. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances in this much-celebrated cinematic extravaganza.

