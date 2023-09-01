Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Note to Parents as Jawan trailer is screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

The trailer was released on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans at the event.

The trailer showcased two distinctive looks of Shah Rukh Khan.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan traveled to Dubai to join thousands of his fans for the premiere of the “Jawan” trailer on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Dressed in a black T-shirt, matching jeans, a red jacket, and sunglasses, Shah Rukh interacted with his fans during the event. He also recited some of the iconic lines from his upcoming movie.

Stepping onto the stage, Shah Rukh said, “To all the parents here, bete ko haath lagane se pahle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to the father),” and went on to wish all his fans good health. He also said his line, “Main kaun hoon. Kaun nahi. Pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon. Ya adhoora ik iraada hoon. Main achha hoon. Bura hoon. Punya hoon yaa paap hoon. Ye khud se puchna. Kyunki main bhi aap hoon (who am I, who I am not. I don’t know. I am a promise made to a mother or I am an incomplete intention. Ask yourself if I am good or bad, virtue or evil because I am what you are).”

Following numerous requests from fans during Shah Rukh Khan’s recent Ask Me Anything session on X, the actor fulfilled their wishes by releasing the “Jawan” trailer a few days later. Subsequently, the trailer was showcased at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa just hours after its release.

Posting the trailer on X platform, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The trailer for “Jawan” commenced with a scene featuring an injured individual drifting along a river, only to be saved by a tribal group, “Ek Raja tha, ek ke baad ek jung harta gaya. Bhookha, pyaasa ghum raha jungle me. Bohat gusse me tha (There was a king who was losing one war after another. He was roaming in the jungle and was hungry, thirsty and angry),”

In the background, a statement is voiced by Shah Rukh’s character. Subsequently, Shah Rukh appears in a distinct role, taking control of a Metro train alongside a group of female accomplices, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

Shah Rukh Khan, rumored to portray both a father and son in the film “Jawan,” showcased two distinctive looks – one with grey hair and the other featuring a moustache. Nayanthara plays the role of a determined police officer trying to apprehend Shah Rukh’s vigilante character, while their relationship also takes a romantic turn. A brief glimpse of Deepika Padukone is observed as she pushes Shah Rukh to the ground. Vijay Sethupathi makes his entry as the antagonist Kalee, who proudly identifies as the “fourth largest arms dealer globally.”

