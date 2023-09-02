Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” Beats “Pathaan” with Million-Dollar Opening Day Advance Overseas

Jawan’s overseas pre-sales have reached an impressive USD 2 million for the weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” released in India yesterday and received an overwhelming response, surpassing the pre-sales records previously held by “Pathaan.” The international pre-sales for “Jawan” began a few weeks ago and showed a similar trend.

Just five days before its release, the movie has already secured over one million dollars in advance bookings for its opening day. As of Friday night, the overseas pre-sales for “Jawan” have reached an impressive USD 2 million for the weekend, with nearly half of that amount attributed to Thursday’s bookings.

Before its release, “Jawan” is consistently outperforming “Pathaan” in most regions, except for Australia and the UAE. In Australia, “Pathaan” had the advantage of being released on a national holiday, making it difficult for “Jawan” to compete on the same level. Nevertheless, “Jawan” still stands out as the top choice in the Australian market, surpassing recent releases like “Brahmastra” by a significant margin. In the UAE, “Jawan” has been gaining momentum in the past two days and is expected to either catch up to or even surpass “Pathaan” by the time it hits theaters.

North America is the largest contributor, with nearly $450,000 in first-day earnings as of last night, while the overall weekend is expected to almost double that amount. In the United States, “Jawan” is leading “Pathaan” by nearly 60 percent at the same time, while Canada’s advance sales are 10 percent higher than “Pathaan.”

It’s worth noting that “Pathaan” previously held the record for the highest pre-sales ever for a Bollywood film in both markets, and now “Jawan” has exceeded that benchmark. By Wednesday night, first-day advance sales are projected to surpass $1 million.

Shifting our focus to the Middle East, the movie has generated pre-sales exceeding USD 225K for its initial day. The UAE, the region’s largest market, has already sold almost 9K tickets valued at USD 125K, closely followed by Saudi Arabia with 4.5K tickets amounting to USD 70K.

Although the UAE is currently trailing behind “Pathaan,” it has displayed encouraging growth in recent days and could potentially catch up upon its release. In Saudi Arabia, the film is leading “Pathaan” and is expected to establish new opening records in this emerging market.

In the United Kingdom, sales for the first day have crossed the GBP 125K mark, with 11.5K tickets sold, once more outpacing “Pathaan” at a comparable stage. Additionally, Germany has accumulated approximately EUR 70K in advance sales, and Australia has recorded AUD 90K in pre-sales.

These pre-sales figures indicate a promising start for the movie. To provide context, “Pathaan” currently holds the record for the highest overseas opening in Bollywood, with $4.70 million on the first day, $19 million for the first weekend, and $26.40 million over a five-day extended weekend.

“Jawan” is anticipated to break the first-day record, potentially surpassing $5 million. If the audience response remains favorable, it could even reach over $20 million during its four-day extended weekend. We will have a clearer picture in the upcoming days, with final pre-sales data expected by Wednesday night.

