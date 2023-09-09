Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Hits Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally in a Single Day

Jawan grossed Rs. 110 crores worldwide on its second day.

Jawan is set to join the ranks of mega-blockbusters like Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2, and Pathaan.

Jawan is poised to match the achievement of Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Pathaan with four Rs. 100 crore days.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan,’ under the direction of Atlee, has achieved yet another remarkable milestone at the global box office. Initial estimates reveal that the film grossed a whopping Rs. 110 crores worldwide on its second day, marking two consecutive days of triple-digit earnings.

While there was some uncertainty about achieving this feat on Friday, the film comfortably surpassed expectations, and similar success is anticipated for Saturday and Sunday.

“Jawan, led by Shah Rukh Khan, is set to join the ranks of mega-blockbusters like Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2, and Pathaan, each of which achieved multiple Rs. 100 crore days.

Among these, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Pathaan boast four such days, while RRR had three. By the end of the weekend, Jawan is poised to match the achievement of the former three with four Rs. 100 crore days. Shah Rukh Khan stands as the sole Bollywood star with six century days to his credit, a number that is set to rise to eight by Sunday.”

The global box office earnings for “Jawan” on its second day are as outlined below.

India: Rs. 64 crores Approx



Overseas: Rs. 46 crores / USD 5.50 million Approx

Worldwide: Rs. 110 crores Approx

Two days after its release, ‘Jawan’ has amassed an impressive global gross of around Rs. 240 crore. The film is poised to surpass the Rs. 500 crore worldwide gross milestone within just four days, outpacing ‘Pathaan,’ which took five days to reach halfway to the Rs. 1000 crore mark.

The year 2023 is proving to be remarkable for Shah Rukh Khan, with two monumental hits, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan,’ and anticipation building for ‘Dunki,’ set to captivate audiences this Christmas.

