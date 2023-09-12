Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” Makes History by Topping Germany’s Box Office

Jawan became the first Indian film to top the German box office on Monday.

Jawan has earned a cumulative total of EUR 419,000 in Germany in five days.

Jawan made its debut in Germany at the #3 position with EUR 147,000.

On Thursday, “Jawan” achieved a groundbreaking feat by becoming the first Indian film to secure the top spot at the Australian box office. Its remarkable journey continued on Monday when it accomplished another historic milestone by becoming the first Indian film to dominate the German box office.

Currently, “Jawan” has earned EUR 97,000 on Monday, surpassing the earnings of the Hollywood release “The Equalizer 3,” which managed EUR 93,000. Although the margin between the two is narrow, it’s expected to remain in favor of “Jawan” as the day progresses, with very few screens left to report. In total, the cumulative box office earnings for Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer “Jawan” in Germany over five days have reached EUR 419,000.

“Jawan” made its debut in Germany last Thursday, impressively entering the market at the #3 position and setting new opening day records for Indian films by earning EUR 147,000. The film’s success continued on Friday with an additional EUR 150,000 in earnings.

While the movie had the potential to surpass the EUR 500,000 mark over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday screenings were limited due to reduced ticket prices as part of Kino Fest, similar to India’s National Cinema Day. Consequently, the film’s screenings were rescheduled for Monday, where “Jawan” outperformed all other releases during the weekday.

In recent years, Indian films have experienced substantial success at the German box office, with notable achievements. For instance, earlier this year, “Pathaan” set a new record by earning an impressive EUR 900,000.

Additionally, films like “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” “Gadar 2,” “Kantara,” and others have also performed exceptionally well. A significant factor contributing to this success has been the efficient distribution strategy implemented by the local distributor, Kannada Talkies, which also managed the distribution of “Jawan.”

Commenting on the remarkable milestone achieved by “Jawan” in Germany, a spokesperson from the distribution company stated, “Seeing Indian cinema claim the #1 spot, even if just for a day, is a dream come true. This is an enormous accomplishment. Unlike other major international markets, we often have limited showings for Indian films in Germany, usually just one or two screenings per week at a given cinema. To secure a release of this magnitude required meticulous planning, and it was made possible by genuine adoration for SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) in Germany.”

“Jawan” made a remarkable international debut, collecting approximately USD 22 million in its opening weekend overseas. This impressive performance contributed to a global box office earnings of over Rs. 520 crores by the end of the weekend.

Additionally, “Jawan” claimed the top spot in various significant markets, such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, the Middle East, and more, holding the #1 position for a day or longer.

