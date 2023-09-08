Shah Rukh Khan’s Voter Awareness Monologue Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, once again proved his reigning status with his latest film “Jawan,” which shattered records for the highest opening day collections. Released in theaters to an enthusiastic audience, the film witnessed fans dancing with fervor in packed cinema halls, creating viral moments on social media.

Aside from its action-packed sequences and stellar cast performances, some dialogues from “Jawan” have gained significant attention. One such dialogue involves a powerful monologue delivered by Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Azad, as he passionately encourages voters to prioritize crucial issues over factors like caste, creed, or religion when casting their votes.

Azad’s stirring words resonate deeply: “Instead of voting for fear, money, caste, religion, community, ask questions to those who seek your vote. Ask them what they will do for you in the next five years. How will they handle healthcare, employment, and education? What are their plans to advance the nation?” This message struck a chord with many, prompting discussions on social media.

A solid 2-3 minute monologue by King on the power of voting 🔥 he's spoken for farmers, he's spoken against so many injustices and against corrupt businessmen! And he's given a warning too.. talk to the father before going for the kids #jawan — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) September 7, 2023

In #Jawan SRK asks people before voting ask candidate what will they do in next 5 years = What will you do for education = What will you do for employment = What will you do for the family if

one falls sick Advertisement = Do ask this before voting

जरूर देखें #जवान — Hans Raj Gautam ↙️ 💯% FB (@Hans_Raj_Gautam) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview : MEGA BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 Finished watching Jawan and what do I say.. I have no words! @Atlee_dir you are a GOD! To present SRK in such a grandeur massy avatar and intertwine so many elements from social reforms to corruption to responsible voting and present it in.. — Kush (@iamkushparmar) September 7, 2023

“Jawan” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances.

Directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, with production by Gauri Khan and co-production by Gaurav Verma, “Jawan” is setting new benchmarks and continues to captivate audiences nationwide.

