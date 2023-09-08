Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s Voter Awareness Monologue Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s Voter Awareness Monologue Goes Viral

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s Voter Awareness Monologue Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s Voter Awareness Monologue Goes Viral

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, once again proved his reigning status with his latest film “Jawan,” which shattered records for the highest opening day collections. Released in theaters to an enthusiastic audience, the film witnessed fans dancing with fervor in packed cinema halls, creating viral moments on social media.

Aside from its action-packed sequences and stellar cast performances, some dialogues from “Jawan” have gained significant attention. One such dialogue involves a powerful monologue delivered by Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Azad, as he passionately encourages voters to prioritize crucial issues over factors like caste, creed, or religion when casting their votes.

Azad’s stirring words resonate deeply: “Instead of voting for fear, money, caste, religion, community, ask questions to those who seek your vote. Ask them what they will do for you in the next five years. How will they handle healthcare, employment, and education? What are their plans to advance the nation?” This message struck a chord with many, prompting discussions on social media.

Check out some tweets below:

Advertisement

“Jawan” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances.

Directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, with production by Gauri Khan and co-production by Gaurav Verma, “Jawan” is setting new benchmarks and continues to captivate audiences nationwide.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Doubt Over Jawan Advance Booking Numbers
Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Doubt Over Jawan Advance Booking Numbers

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter. He dismissed...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story