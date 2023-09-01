Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response to Fan’s Restaurant Booking

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film, “Jawan,” is set for a grand global release, and the excitement is soaring. Recently, the team celebrated the film with a lavish trailer launch event at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, where Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a heartwarming interaction with fans.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the ambitious project, emphasizing the pan-Indian collaboration that brings together talents from both Bollywood and the Tamil film industry. He plays various avatars in the movie, marking his first collaboration with director Atlee.

One heartwarming moment was when an anchor informed Shah Rukh Khan that a fan and their family had booked an entire restaurant at Burj Khalifa just to meet him and witness the trailer launch. Touched by this gesture, Shah Rukh Khan responded with his trademark wit.

“Keep the dinner ready… I’m coming there,” said the superstar as he waved at the fan and his family. “And some wet towels. I need to wash myself, please… It’s very hot in this red jacket like I’ve told everyone today. Thank you so much everyone, God bless you,” he further added.

“Jawan” also marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian superstar Nayanthara and features National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance, and the film boasts an ensemble cast. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, and GK Vishnu is the director of photography. The film is produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

