Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Wedding Dates Unveiled

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Wedding Dates Unveiled

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Wedding Dates Unveiled

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Wedding Dates Unveiled

Advertisement
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi are getting married on September 19, 2023.
  • The wedding will take place in Karachi, Pakistan.
  • The wedding card has been released and shared on social media
Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a gifted and youthful Pakistani cricketer renowned for his formidable fast bowling prowess, has made a significant impact in recent Asia Cup 2023 matches by taking crucial wickets against top-notch batsmen.

The cricket sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi, entered matrimony in February 2023 with Ansha Shahid Afridi, the beloved daughter of the legendary Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi.

Their wedding ceremony was a private event attended by prominent guests, eagerly anticipated by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fan base.

Recently, the family of Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi officially announced their wedding date, causing a buzz on social media.

Shortly after the revelation of the wedding dates, enthusiastic fans began sharing the wedding cards, which also included details about the venues, amplifying the excitement surrounding the upcoming nuptials.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Stunning Pictures From Wedding
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Stunning Pictures From Wedding

Kanwal Aftab, a talented and beautiful social media sensation. Kanwal Aftab and...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story