Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi pictures from his Mehendi festive

Shaheen Afridi pictures from his Mehendi festive

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi pictures from his Mehendi festive

Shaheen Afridi pictures from his Mehendi festive

Advertisement
  • Shahid Afridi is one such cricketer who had a lengthy and eventful career.
  • He has emerged as a shining star in the world of cricket.
  • Shaheen Afridi is widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in the world.
Advertisement

Pakistan isn’t typically known for producing many international stars, but there are a few fields where we excel, and one of those is cricket. If you’re a talented cricket player, you become a hero in the eyes of the nation. Shahid Afridi is one such cricketer who had a lengthy and eventful career. Despite facing challenges and setbacks in various aspects of the game, he always knew how to captivate the audience. Afridi has since retired from professional cricket, and now, his son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi, has emerged as a shining star in the world of cricket. Shaheen Afridi is widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in the world today, and he’s making his mark in the sport.

Recently, this young cricket sensation got married to Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha Afridi. Their nikkah (marriage) ceremony photos became an internet sensation, and fans have eagerly awaited their official wedding celebration. After participating in the Asia Cup, the star bowler has returned and is now preparing to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Fashion Times Magazine | Lifestyle Fashion News | (@fashiontimesmagazine)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ꜱʜᴀʜᴇᴇɴxᴋʜᴀᴅɪᴊᴀ♥️ (@shaheenfangirl_khadija)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Wedding Dates Unveiled
Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Wedding Dates Unveiled

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi are getting married on September 19,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story