Shaheen Afridi pictures from his Mehendi festive

Pakistan isn’t typically known for producing many international stars, but there are a few fields where we excel, and one of those is cricket. If you’re a talented cricket player, you become a hero in the eyes of the nation. Shahid Afridi is one such cricketer who had a lengthy and eventful career. Despite facing challenges and setbacks in various aspects of the game, he always knew how to captivate the audience. Afridi has since retired from professional cricket, and now, his son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi, has emerged as a shining star in the world of cricket. Shaheen Afridi is widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in the world today, and he’s making his mark in the sport.

Recently, this young cricket sensation got married to Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha Afridi. Their nikkah (marriage) ceremony photos became an internet sensation, and fans have eagerly awaited their official wedding celebration. After participating in the Asia Cup, the star bowler has returned and is now preparing to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Times Magazine | Lifestyle Fashion News | (@fashiontimesmagazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꜱʜᴀʜᴇᴇɴxᴋʜᴀᴅɪᴊᴀ♥️ (@shaheenfangirl_khadija)

