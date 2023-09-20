Shahid Afridi feels uncomfortable when people invade his privacy

Shahid Afridi is one such cricketing icon who gained immense fame.

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, and as a result, cricket stars are closely followed by fans. People adore them and are curious about their personal lives, including their diets and family. Shahid Afridi is one such cricketing icon who gained immense fame in the cricketing world. He has been in the public eye since his teenage years, and fans have been with him throughout his journey, from the time when his adorable daughters used to come to the stadium to support him, to today, when two of them are married.

Shahid Afridi’s wife, Nadia Afridi, wears a hijab, and her pictures have never been publicly shared. In contrast, his daughters have grown up in the spotlight, with fans showing great affection for Shahid and his family. People always seek opportunities to take pictures with him whenever he is spotted in public.

During an interview with Vasay Chaudhary on Samaa, Shahid Afridi discussed his wife’s practice of observing purdah (covering). He mentioned that he’s constantly filmed whenever he goes out, and he doesn’t mind it much since he knows these people are his fans. However, he expressed discomfort when people film him during more private and sacred moments, such as when he is going to Umrah or similar experiences.

