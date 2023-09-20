Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahid Afridi pens a heartfelt note for his daughter on Rukhsati

  • Shahid Afridi shares a touching message for Ansha on her Rukhsati.
  • The couple’s wedding was widely discussed on social media.
  • Shahid Afridi takes pride in being a father to five daughters.
Shahid Afridi shares a touching message for his daughter Ansha on her Rukhsati ceremony. The former cricketer composed heartfelt Urdu verses for his daughter, accompanying them with two photos that left fans deeply moved.

Sharing a pair of photos featuring himself alongside the recently married couple, Shahid Afridi penned a message:

“Aya tha ghar main noor abhi kal ki baat hai

Rukhsat bhi ho raha hai wo ankhon kay saamney

Dooba hua bhi hai terey baba ka dil magar

Umeed subh-e-nau isey ayi hai thamney.”

The marriage between Shahid Afridi‘s daughter and star cricketer Shaheen Afridi had been widely discussed, and the celebrations from last night’s event became a sensation on social media.

Shaheen Afridi also utilized social media to convey his appreciation to his fans and supporters for their prayers.

Shahid Afridi, Pakistan’s beloved cricketer, takes pride in being a father to five daughters, a rarity in a society where such paternal pride is not common.

If just 1% of our society adopts the same perspective as Lala, our nation will undoubtedly improve as a welcoming and safe place for raising daughters and living without any negative consequences, whether one or many.

