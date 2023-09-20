Shahid Afridi pens a heartfelt note for his daughter on Rukhsati

Shahid Afridi feels uncomfortable when people invade his privacy
Shahid Afridi is one such cricketing icon who gained immense fame. His...
Shahid Afridi shares a touching message for his daughter Ansha on her Rukhsati ceremony. The former cricketer composed heartfelt Urdu verses for his daughter, accompanying them with two photos that left fans deeply moved.
Sharing a pair of photos featuring himself alongside the recently married couple, Shahid Afridi penned a message:
“Aya tha ghar main noor abhi kal ki baat hai
Rukhsat bhi ho raha hai wo ankhon kay saamney
Dooba hua bhi hai terey baba ka dil magar
Umeed subh-e-nau isey ayi hai thamney.”
آیا تھا گھر میں نور ابھی کل کی بات ہے
رخصت بھی ہو رہا ہے وہ آنکھوں کے سامنے
ڈوبا ہوا بھی ہے ترے بابا کا دل مگر
امید صبح نو اسے آئی ہےتھامنے
Anshaheen@❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJRDgn3jIbAdvertisement
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 19, 2023
The marriage between Shahid Afridi‘s daughter and star cricketer Shaheen Afridi had been widely discussed, and the celebrations from last night’s event became a sensation on social media.
Most beautiful pic on the internet right now… MashaAllah ❤️#anshaafridi #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/KecFnpYmwT
— 𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 (@ItxmeZuni) September 20, 2023
Exclusive scenes from wedding ceremony of Shaheen Shah Afridi with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi in Karachi. #ShaheenShahAfridi #BabarAzam #ShahidAfridi #Karachi #TOKReports pic.twitter.com/RAWBvSMgwr
— Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) September 19, 2023
Love this bond between Shahid Afridi & Babar Azam. He always treats him like a younger brother.
pic.twitter.com/QLMHxcpGC5
— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) September 19, 2023
Shaheen Afridi also utilized social media to convey his appreciation to his fans and supporters for their prayers.
وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا
“And We created you in pairs.” 💍
A huge thank you for all the messages and calls, and an even bigger thank you for all the duas (prayers).
The new journey has started…♥️#Anshaheen #AnshaAfridi #ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi pic.twitter.com/X0CBudokOT
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi_) September 20, 2023
Shahid Afridi, Pakistan’s beloved cricketer, takes pride in being a father to five daughters, a rarity in a society where such paternal pride is not common.
If just 1% of our society adopts the same perspective as Lala, our nation will undoubtedly improve as a welcoming and safe place for raising daughters and living without any negative consequences, whether one or many.
