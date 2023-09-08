Shahid Afridi’s daughter marriage date reveal

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to tie the knot with Ansha.

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to tie the knot with Ansha, the daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for later this month, right after the Asia Cup 2023 concludes on September 17th.

According to sources, the wedding festivities will commence on September 19th, followed by the Valima reception on September 21st in Islamabad, although the families have not officially confirmed these dates yet.

Back in April, Shahid Afridi mentioned during an interview that Shaheen’s wedding celebrations would kick off in September. The couple had previously gotten married earlier this year in Karachi, with a reception attended by notable cricketers like Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and even squash legend Jahangir Khan.

Their Mehndi function took place a day before the Nikah ceremony, and the engagement had occurred two years ago. Shaheen shared that it was his idea to propose to Ansha, and the families were supportive of the match since they had known each other for some time.

Regarding their first meeting, Shaheen couldn’t pinpoint a specific moment since they had been acquainted for a while. He expressed his gratitude for having a life partner who appreciates and supports him, even though she tends to stay out of the limelight.

