Shahid Kapoor gets angry when photographers rush to click pictures after Ruhaan’s wedding

Shahid Kapoor asked the paparazzi to stop shouting.

He told them to relax and that he would pose for photos once he got into his car.

He was present at his half-brother Ruhaan Kapoor’s wedding.

Actor Shahid Kapoor came close to losing his temper during a recent encounter with paparazzi. On Saturday, he was accompanied by his wife, Mira Rajput, and mother-in-law as they attended a family wedding in Mumbai. When paparazzi gathered around to capture their pictures, the actor firmly instructed them to refrain from shouting.

A video capturing the incident has emerged on social media. In the video, Shahid Kapoor can be seen leaving his half-brother Ruhaan Kapoor’s wedding along with his wife, Mira Rajput, and mother-in-law. Shahid appeared stylish in a grey suit and black sunglasses. However, when the media hurriedly approached them, calling their names and requesting photos, the actor expressed his displeasure with the situation.

He told photographers, “Mai yehi khada hu na. Pagalo ki tarah kyu chilla rahe ho? Relax karo. Yehi hai hum. Jab mai gaari me chala jaungi fir chilana then it makes sense (Why are you shouting like mad people? Just relax, I am here only. You can shout once I leave in my car).”

The actor assisted his wife and mother-in-law in getting into their car. Nonetheless, he decided to remain behind to take photos with the paparazzi and even accommodated some fans’ requests for pictures. He also greeted and shook hands with numerous individuals who were eager to have their photos taken with him. In response to this incident, an Instagram user commented, “He was absolutely right.”

Another added, “Well done Shahid because the paparazzi in India definitely don’t know how to behave and maintain a decorum.” Someone also commented, “Kitne politely baat kiya. Good Shahid. keep it up (Shahid was polite).”

Shahid Kapoor was present at Ruhaan’s wedding, where Ruhaan tied the knot with Manukriti Pahwa. Ruhaan is the son of Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur. The wedding ceremony attracted several celebrities, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa. Additionally, Shahid’s sister, Sanah Kapur, was spotted at the event.

Vivian also posted a message on Instagram to congratulate the bride and groom, “Congratulations to the beautiful beautiful gorgeous couple. My darling lil brother Ruhaan and @manukritip. Wishing you both all the love and happiness in the world! Rab ne bana di Jodi. Love you guys! This has been one of the most amazing weddings ever! @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 @seemabhargavapahwa Baa would have been soooooooo proud Ruhaan! You have grown up into such an elegant, brilliant, talented, wonderful, interesting, amazing, awesome, kind, thoughtful, sweet, and extraordinary young man! Love you lil brother.”

