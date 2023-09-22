Shahid Kapoor’s New Look Brings Back Memories of ‘Haider’ at Event

Shahid Kapoor started his Bollywood career in 2003 with the movie “Ishq Vishk.”

Shahid Kapoor is a great actor in the movies. He started his Bollywood career in 2003 with the movie “Ishq Vishk,” directed by Ken Ghosh.

Since then, he became well-known for his roles in movies like “Jab We Met,” “Kabir Singh,” “Haider,” “Vivah,” and more. Recently, he was photographed with a new appearance while attending a Masterclass shoot at National College. Fans are excited and say he looks like his character from “Haider.”

Shahid Kapoor amazed everyone with his impressive new appearance. He had on a blue shirt and a stylish light beige suit. Shahid also sported trendy glasses and posed confidently for photographers before going inside.

In response to Shahid‘s new appearance, a fan expressed their thoughts by saying, “Haider vibe (fire emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Haider 2 loading.” “Very handsome,” wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shahid Kapoor are discussing a major blockbuster project for the future.

“Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. It’s an out and out masala entertainer, and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers. The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to film,” a source revealed.

The movie will start filming in the first part of 2024, right after Shahid finishes shooting for the movie “Koi Shaq,” which is directed by Roshan Andrews.

The source further added, “It’s in very early stages of discussion at the moment and there is no director associated to the script. Once Shahid agrees in principle on the script, Bhansali will scout for a director, as he wishes to get a top director on board the project. It’s a very commercial script, on the lines of two other films produced by SLB, Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back. SLB and team are hopeful on Shahid to come on board the film.”

