Sharon Osbourne Takes Aim At Ashton Kutcher, Labels Him ‘Rude Little Boy’

Sharon Osbourne recently made a bold statement during her appearance on Stir the Pot segment, where she labeled Ashton Kutcher as “the rudest celebrity” she has ever encountered.

Sharon Osbourne, accompanied by her daughter Kelly Osbourne, didn’t hold back when asked to identify the individual in question. She hinted at the person by saying, “The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That ’70s Show…” to which Kelly quickly responded, “Oh, Ashton Kutcher?”

Osbourne’s unexpected response left the show’s hosts visibly surprised, but she didn’t delve into the reasons behind her harsh assessment.

Instead, the Stir the Pot segment moved on to other questions for Kelly.

Sharon Osbourne’s recent comments about Ashton Kutcher weren’t the first time she expressed negative feelings about the actor.

During a 2018 appearance on Larry King Now, the 70-year-old TV personality was candid about her interactions with Kutcher. She stated, “I didn’t get along with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher. I didn’t get along with him at all. Bad attitude, in my opinion.”

During the interview, Sharon Osbourne also recalled an incident from her time as a host on The Talk when Kutcher appeared as a guest. According to Osbourne, Kutcher was unhappy when she accidentally got his name wrong.

