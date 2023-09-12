Sharon Osbourne Takes Stand Amid Controversy: Snubs Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila are facing criticism for supporting Danny Masterson.

Sharon openly criticized Kutcher labeling him a “rude little boy.”

Kutcher and Kunis issued apologies for writing letters in support of Masterson.

Ashton Kutcher is facing a backlash alongside his wife, Mila Kunis, for supporting convicted rapist Danny Masterson. In response to this, Sharon Osbourne shared her thoughts on Ashton Kutcher during a segment called ‘Stir the Pot’.

During the segment, Osbourne was randomly asked to name the “rudest celebrity she’s ever met.” In response, the former talk show host candidly referred to Kutcher, saying, “The guy that’s married to an actress, and he used to do That 70’s Show.”

Once she remembered Kutcher’s name, Osbourne firmly labeled him as a “rude, rude, rude, rude little boy.” Her response took the hosts and her daughter, Kelly, by surprise, and they laughed in response. Kelly questioned her mother to confirm if this was genuinely the case, to which Sharon emphatically replied, “Yes, dastardly little thing.”

Recent events have involved Kutcher and Kunis apologizing for writing character letters to the judge in support of their That ’70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson, who was convicted of two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

