Emily Blunt is trying something new in her acting career with a Netflix movie called “Pain Hustlers,” directed by David Yates. Blunt was drawn to her character in the film because it was different from the usual roles she’s had in her career.

Yates explains that there’s an appealing moral ambiguity to her character, Liza, that fascinated Blunt. He said “Emily loved the character and she loved the idea of this story. I think what appealed to her more than anything was the fact that we were not taking a very straightforward approach to the story. It’s a bit subversive, it’s a bit naughty, it’s got some humor at play.

She said, ‘You know what, David? I’m so sick of seeing leading female characters who have to be so honorable and straightforward.’ What she loved about Liza is she’s sometimes a little bit shady.”