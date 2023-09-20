Shilpa Shetty’s Family Joins Ganpati Bappa’s Farewell Celebration

Shilpa Shetty observes the Ganesh puja at her home annually.

This year, she was spotted participating in the Ganapati Visarjan ritual with her family.

She was dressed in a pale pink saree and danced to the rhythm of the dhol beats.

Advertisement

As is her annual tradition, Shilpa Shetty observed Ganesh Chaturthi with a puja at her home and was later spotted participating in the Ganapati Visarjan ritual.

On Wednesday, a source shared a video capturing the actor and her husband Raj Kundra bidding adieu to Lord Ganesh in front of their residence.

A recent video report from the source captured the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony in Mumbai, featuring Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha, as well as Shamita Shetty.

In the video, Raj Kundra maintained his customary masked appearance, warmly acknowledging the paparazzi and sharing a hug with Shilpa, who stood beside him. Shilpa was elegantly attired in a pale pink saree and even danced to the rhythm of the dhol beats.

Shilpa Shetty was later observed escorting the Ganpati idol for its immersion ceremony. She, alongside Raj, their son Viaan, and her sister Shamita Shetty, conducted the visarjan ritual.

Following the completion of the visarjan, she sprinkled the sacred water on her family members. Her daughter, Samisha, was also present, and Shilpa encouraged her to observe the holy water. Subsequently, she joined her hands in prayer for a brief moment.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty observes the Ganesh puja at her home annually. She recently posted a video on her Instagram account, showcasing her participation in the aarti during the ceremony on Tuesday.

In a separate post, she shared a picture featuring herself, Raj, Viaan, and Samisha, all dressed in coordinated white attire. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all (folded hands emoticon) Sukhee Bhava.”

Shilpa Shetty is set to appear in the upcoming film titled “Sukhee.” The movie’s trailer provides a sneak peek into Shilpa’s character, portraying her as a frustrated homemaker. In a spontaneous decision, she accepts an online invitation to her school reunion without informing her husband, leaving him to grapple with kitchen responsibilities. Directed by Sonal Joshi, “Sukhee” also features Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in significant roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22.

Also Read Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez’s Tuscany Hangout Sparks Excitement Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez were spotted together in Tuscany. Andrea Bocelli...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.