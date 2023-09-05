Advertisement
Sofia Coppola Honors Elvis Presley's Wife With Sympathetic Tribute

Sofia Coppola Honors Elvis Presley’s Wife With Sympathetic Tribute

Sofia Coppola Honors Elvis Presley’s Wife With Sympathetic Tribute

Sofia Coppola Honors Elvis Presley’s Wife With Sympathetic Tribute

The latest project of Sofia Coppola, “Priscilla,” shifts the focus to Priscilla Presley’s perspective. It adapts Priscilla’s memoir, “Elvis and Me,” and emerges as a subdued domestic drama, highlighting Coppola’s skill for depicting the lives of the affluent in lavish settings. This approach significantly differs from Baz Luhrmann’s bombastic Elvis biopic. “Priscilla” diverges from the usual emphasis on Elvis’s concerts and records, instead delving into the life of Priscilla Presley, offering an intimate portrayal of their relationship. Notably, Tom Hanks’s Colonel Tom Parker is absent from this narrative.

The role of young Priscilla Beaulieu is portrayed by Cailee Spaeny, and the film commences with her life on a U.S. military base in Germany in 1959. Their unique love story unfolds after a chance encounter at a party hosted by one of Elvis’s army companions. During this period, Elvis, a 24-year-old superstar on military duty, crossed paths with Priscilla, a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

A notable departure from the traditional celebrity narrative lies in the film’s portrayal of Elvis as someone who valued a platonic connection with Priscilla for years, despite her willingness to progress their relationship to a more intimate level. Interestingly, the film’s “intimacy coordinator” played a minimal role in this context.

