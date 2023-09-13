Sona Mohapatra’s Rant Against Lip-Syncing Actors Sparks Debate

Sona Mohapatra disapproves of actors lip-syncing on social media.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has expressed her disapproval of actors who post lip-sync videos on social media. She questioned their talent and said that they should instead focus on creating their own content.

Her post came minutes after she reacted to a video of Kusha Kapila lip-syncing to a song from her film, Thank You For Coming.

Sona wrote in a post titled “Random rant alert,” “I bump into famous ‘actors’ and ‘actresses’ lip syncing to other people’s voices saying ‘inane’, ‘funny’ lines on social media. Is this creativity or talent of any kind for industry professionals who should be setting slightly higher bars? One off is still understandable but to make this your regular content strategy? Can you imagine a successful singer lip syncing to other people’s songs on their reels for example? Of course the janta (public) so happy to give them thousands of likes for this mediocrity is another rant for another first day of periods day.” Sona captioned the post as ‘cringe.’

Reacting to her, someone wrote, “You are right about this post. All actors do this funny dialogue reels nowadays. It’s ok if they want to be mediocre. I’m glad no singers have done such gimmicks so far .” “The whole Instagram is cringe,” said another.

Sona had earlier in the day remarked on Kusha’s video and prompted her to give song credit. She wrote, “Be nice if you credited the artist whose gaana (song) you are vibing to girls. Even your song posts for your new release never bothers about such although you have hundred hashtags of everyone who has nothing to do with the music.” Kusha added the song credits and wrote back to the singer, “@sonamohapatra have updated Sona! I was just ensuring all tags were correct hence did it a minute or two after upload. Sorry, slightly overwhelmed here but credit’s never going to be missed here.”

After receiving criticism from others, Sona later added her response to the same forum. She remarked,

“@kushakapila my bad for even bringing it up. I’m sure the film producers and all other social media overwhelmed always do right by musicians or have a good enough reason when they miss such shout outs (this film promotion campaign certainly has not bothered about the music creators much). My Apologies for even being here. Just one of those days when I was scrolling and forgot I shouldn’t ever bother in the public domain of social media egos. A simple ‘oops sorry, will do‘ could’ve done the job btw. Cheers and I do wish all of you the very best for your film.”

