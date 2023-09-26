Sonya Hussyn shares new picture from Lahore

Rabeeca Khan’s Special Day with Hussain Tareen: See Photos
Sonya Hussyn, a well-known figure for her outstanding acting and impeccable fashion sense in Pakistan’s entertainment world, recently had a special adventure that combined her love for fashion and her enthusiasm for exploration.
Sonya Hussyn wore a neat white shirt with embroidery, matched with jeans, as she explored Lahore’s lively city, demonstrating that you can be both comfortable and stylish at the same time.
She started her trip at the stunning Badshahi Mosque, effortlessly radiating timeless elegance. Her white shirt, beautifully embroidered with delicate flowers, perfectly matched the grand and majestic atmosphere of the fort.
She went on this adventure with a friend, and they were seen enjoying delicious ice cream cones to cool off in Lahore’s hot weather.
“???? ishq hua ……” she captioned the post.
Regarding her career, Sonya Hussyn is joining Affan Waheed in the upcoming movie titled “Rafi: The Untold Story.”
