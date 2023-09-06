Sophie Turner Felt A Sense Of “Confinement” In Marriage To Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner felt a sense of confinement in her marriage to Joe Jonas, according to a close friend who spoke to a publication.

The friend, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed that Sophie expressed regrets about not fully enjoying her youth and carefree years, especially after getting married and starting a family with Joe at a young age.

Joe, 34, officially filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, after four years of marriage, citing that their relationship is ‘irretrievably broken.’

The anonymous friend of Sophie Turner revealed that the couple began experiencing problems around Christmas last year, and Sophie decided to separate from Joe at the beginning of the summer. During this time, she spent months either partying with her school friends in the UK or going on holidays with them in Europe.

Sophie Turner appeared to be in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out at the arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham, where she had been filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan. The event is believed to have been the wrap party for the series, which has kept Sophie working in Britain since May.

In an effort to salvage their marriage, Joe came to the UK with their two children over the summer and spent time in Warwickshire, Sophie’s hometown. However, they were unable to resolve their differences, and Joe eventually returned to the US with their children, who have been living with him since the separation.

The friend explained, “Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends. She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.”

On Wednesday, Joe and Sophie confirmed their decision to divorce in a joint statement, describing it as a ‘united decision.’

