Spooky Tooth Founding Member Gary Wright Passes Away At 80

Gary Wright, the renowned musician celebrated for his chart-topping hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive,” tragically passed away at the age of 80 on Monday morning.

His son, Justin Wright, confirmed this somber news of his father’s passing. Gary Wright breathed his last in his residence in Palos Verdes Estates, CA, surrounded by his loved ones. He had been engaged in a challenging and protracted struggle against dementia and Parkinson’s disease, conditions he had been grappling with for approximately five to six years. Regrettably, his health had been deteriorating, particularly over the past year.

Wright initially entered the entertainment world as a child actor, gracing the Broadway production of “Fanny,” where he shared the stage with the future star of “The Brady Bunch,” Florence Henderson.

Subsequently, he transitioned to a different path, pursuing studies in medicine and psychology in New York and Berlin. He made a significant mark as the founding member of the British-based musical group, Spooky Tooth, and evolved into a highly sought-after session musician starting in the late 1960s, lending his musical talents to all of George Harrison’s solo albums.

During his heyday, Wright created two monumental hit songs that left an indelible mark on the 1970s: “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive.” However, it’s worth noting that Wright’s musical portfolio extends far beyond these hits, encompassing over a dozen albums produced during his illustrious career, not to mention his numerous collaborative works.

Among the many individuals offering their condolences, fellow musician Stephen Bishop expressed his respects for the late singer on social media.

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of my dear friend Gary Wright,” Bishop posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Garry’s vivacious personality and extraordinary talent made every moment we spent together genuinely delightful. His legacy will endure for many years to come,” Bishop added.

