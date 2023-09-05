Srha Asghar Hails Feroze Khan’s Acting In ‘Akhara’

Feroze Khan, the renowned Pakistani actor, is about to make a highly-anticipated comeback to television, following a period of controversy in his personal life. His divorce and allegations of domestic abuse drew significant attention, leading to calls from the public and industry figures to boycott his work.

Despite the turmoil, Khan received steadfast support from his dedicated fan base and numerous fellow celebrities who stood by him.

The excitement surrounding his return has peaked, with his loyal fans eagerly awaiting his comeback. With his exceptional talent and magnetic presence, he is currently deeply involved in the production of two highly anticipated dramas, “Akhara” and “Khumar.”

In a recent update, Srha Asghar, an actress set to share the screen with the “Khaani” star in the upcoming drama “Akhara,” shared insights about the experience. She commended Khan for his unwavering commitment to his craft and highlighted the positive working relationship they enjoyed. Notably, she praised the exceptional direction of Anjum Shehzad, adding another layer of excitement for the drama’s release. “Akhara” revolves around the world of wrestling (Kushti / Dangal). The ensemble cast includes Srha Asghar, Faraz Farooqi, Hina Afridi, Sonya Hussyn, and Nida Mumtaz.

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in projects like “Ishqiya,” “Habs,” and “Tich Button.”

