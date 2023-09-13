SRK Makes First Appearance with Aryan and Suhana During “Jawan” Triumph

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan were spotted at Mannat.

The video of the sighting went viral on social media.

Fans were excited to see the Khans together.

The film “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles, has won over audiences with its remarkable box office performance and the enthusiastic reviews it has garnered.

Since hitting theaters on September 7, the movie has been celebrated as a major event. Superstar SRK has expressed his profound gratitude to fans and fellow professionals in the industry for their affection and steadfast backing of the film.

Today, fans who have been eagerly anticipating a sighting of King Khan recently, report having spotted him, along with his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. A video capturing this occurrence has been widely circulating on various social media platforms.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, September 13, depicted three individuals standing on a rooftop, all wearing black attire. Enthusiastic fans were swift to assert that among the trio was the well-known Shah Rukh Khan, who, along with his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, was reportedly at his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

A tweet with the caption, “Jawan spotted at Mannat,” SRK and Aryan, possibly taking inspiration from a line in “Jawan”, “All hail the king” and saying, “Such a sweet casual moment! Love it!” One comment noted, “Simmba aur mufasa,” for SRK and Aryan, likely referencing a dialogue from the movie Jawan.

Another admirer posted the video with a caption, “Spotted Bollywood King with Kids at Mannat.” When questioned, this fan asserted that the young lady in the video was Suhana.

In the film “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara collaborate for the first time. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role, portraying both a father and son, while Nayanthara delivers a strong performance as a fearless police officer. Vijay Sethupathi plays a crucial role as the main antagonist.

The supporting cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Eijaz Khan, and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make impactful cameo appearances. The movie is directed by Atlee, with Sumit Arora writing the dialogues and Anirudh Ravichander providing a captivating musical score. Currently, the film is being screened in theaters.

