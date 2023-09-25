Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SRK’s Fan Girl Hania Aamir Shakes Leg On ‘Jawan’ Song ‘Challeya’

SRK’s Fan Girl Hania Aamir Shakes Leg On ‘Jawan’ Song ‘Challeya’

Articles
Advertisement
SRK’s Fan Girl Hania Aamir Shakes Leg On ‘Jawan’ Song ‘Challeya’

SRK’s Fan Girl Hania Aamir Shakes Leg On ‘Jawan’ Song ‘Challeya’

Advertisement
  • Hania Aamir is a devoted fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
  • Hania shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to “Challeya” song.
  • Hania has been vocal about her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan.
Advertisement

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, an ardent admirer of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently posted a video in which she is seen dancing to the romantic song “Chaleya” from Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, “Jawan.”

In the video, Hania Aamir is seen performing the signature steps of the song while a clip from the movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, plays in the background.

Have a look at the video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Advertisement

Hania has openly expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan on multiple occasions.

In a prior video, she even recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose with outstretched arms on the streets of London. Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, grossing approximately 4.92 billion domestically as of Day 17.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Advertisement

It is anticipated to surpass the 5 billion mark, making it one of Bollywood’s fastest films to reach this milestone, surpassing “Gadar 2” and “Pathaan.”

The film’s success has attracted considerable attention and acclaim from both fans and critics.

Also Read

Why is Hania Aamir’s lifestyle the center of attention nowadays? 
Why is Hania Aamir’s lifestyle the center of attention nowadays? 

Hania Aamir is one the most famous and talented actresses in the...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story