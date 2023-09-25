SRK’s Fan Girl Hania Aamir Shakes Leg On ‘Jawan’ Song ‘Challeya’

Hania Aamir is a devoted fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Hania shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to “Challeya” song.

Hania has been vocal about her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, an ardent admirer of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently posted a video in which she is seen dancing to the romantic song “Chaleya” from Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, “Jawan.”

In the video, Hania Aamir is seen performing the signature steps of the song while a clip from the movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, plays in the background.

Have a look at the video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) Advertisement

Hania has openly expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan on multiple occasions.

In a prior video, she even recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose with outstretched arms on the streets of London. Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, grossing approximately 4.92 billion domestically as of Day 17.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) Advertisement

It is anticipated to surpass the 5 billion mark, making it one of Bollywood’s fastest films to reach this milestone, surpassing “Gadar 2” and “Pathaan.”

The film’s success has attracted considerable attention and acclaim from both fans and critics.

Also Read Why is Hania Aamir’s lifestyle the center of attention nowadays? Hania Aamir is one the most famous and talented actresses in the...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.